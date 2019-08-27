Man wanted in fatal Walton County hit and run

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for Franklin Naun Caballero Velasquez, 25, of Freeport, Florida wanted in connection with a fatal hit and run that happened back in May.

The incident happened on May 5 at US 331 and Sparkleberry Lane in Walton County.

Anyone having information regarding Mr. Caballero is urged to contact the Florida Highway Patrol at (850)245-1407 or by dialing *FHP (*347) on their cellular phone. You may also contact Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at (850) 863-TIPS (8477). 1. Leaving the Scene of a Crash Involving Death. (Felony)