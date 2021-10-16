Man wanted in connection to murder of high school football standout, Ladarius Clardy, arrested

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – A man wanted in connection to them murder of high school football standout, Ladarius Clardy, has been arrested.

Kobie Jenkins, 21, is being charged with first-degree murder.

Jenkins was booked into the Escambia County Jail around 6:30 p.m. Friday evening. He is being held without bond.

Two other men, Terrell Parker and Timothy Knight Jr., are still wanted by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office in connection to Clardy’s death.

All three suspects are accused of killing Clardy on Fairfield Drive on July 1st.



Fifty rounds were shot into his vehicle.



He had just returned to Pensacola for a weekend visit from Kennesaw State University in Georgia where he was playing collegiate football.

Anyone with information on Parker or Knight’s whereabouts are urged to contact ECSO at (850) 436-9620 or call Crimestoppers at (850) 433-7867.