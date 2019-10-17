Man wanted in connection to Mobile Subway robbery

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are looking for a person they say is a suspect in a robbery at the Dauphin Street Subway that was robbed Monday night.

Quentin Vincent

Police say Quentin Vincent, 28, is wanted for robbery 1st degree.

The robbery happened around 8:50 p.m. Monday, October 14, at the store at 3057 Dauphin Street. Police say a man came into the store armed with a gun and demanded money. He then took money from the store and left on foot.

Police say through the course of the investigation, they were able to identify Quentin Vincent as the suspect seen in the video committing the robbery.

No one was injured during the robbery.

If you know where Vincent is, please call MPD at 251-208-7211. You can remain anonymous.

Police say Vincent is considered armed and dangerous.