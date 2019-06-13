Man wanted for questioning in sex assault

MOBILE, Ala. – The Mobile Police Department needs the public’s help to identify a person wanted for questioning in reference to a sexual assault that took place on Saturday, June 8.

Two women left the Saddle Up Saloon around 2 a.m. and accepted a ride with an unknown man at Conception Street and were taken to the Trinity Gardens area. One of the women was sexually assaulted by the man at the location.

Anyone with information to identify the person in the photo or can help police locate the vehicle, which is believed to be a 2007-2011 grey or silver Nissan Altima, is asked to call 251-208-7211.