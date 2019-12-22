Man struck, killed by SUV along U.S. 90 in Santa Rosa County

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Cantonment man was struck and killed by an SUV in Santa Rosa County Saturday night.
At 8:38 p.m., Florida Highway Patrol responded to a single-vehicle versus pedestrian crash at U.S. 90 and Whitsett Lane. The man, Casey Scott Hess, was walking within the outside westbound lane of U.S. 90. A 2008 Toyota 4 Runner was traveling in the outside westbound lane of U.S. 90 at the same time. At the time of the incident, it was dark and raining. The Toyota 4 Runner collided with the Hess in the roadway. Hess was pronounced dead at the scene.
Charges are pending.
