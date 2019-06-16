Man struck by lightning identified

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — (UPDATE 4:00 p.m.) The man who was struck by lightning earlier has been identified as Charles Jackson.

“They said it shook the whole house. It shook the house,” said Valeria Jones, Jackson’s sister.

Jones says her brother was on top of the roof of his mother’s home with their brother making minor repairs.

“It wasn’t raining, it wasn’t doing anything, all of a sudden, just out of the blue, the lightning just struck,” said Jones.

Jones says her brother had just said he was going to put on his boots right before he was hit.

“The loudest baboom they’ve ever heard, it just shook the house, it even knocked him down on the ground,” said Jones.

The crack from the thunder and lightning was heard more than a mile away.

“I heard that BOOM I was up under the carport, I thought it was going to hit me, it scared me so bad,” said Joe Hinton.

The strike damaged the inside of the home, debris from the roof now clutters the floor of their living room.

Jackson’s family is asking for prayers as he fights for his life, and they’re now warning others.

“Be very careful, when you hear a rumble, take that as a warning sign that lightning can come at any time,” said Jones.

He was on the roof of his mother’s home, not Plucking Good Chicken when lightning struck and is currently on life support.

ORIGINAL STORY

