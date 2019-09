BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Bay Minette Police need your help locating the person seen in this photo.

Police say a trailer was stolen from Mini Warehouse World in Bay Minette around 7 p.m. on August 19th.

The owner is offering a $500 reward for information that could help police capture the suspect and recover the trailer.





The suspect was driving a newer model 4-door pickup truck with the trailer attached. Call Bay Minette Police Department at 251-580-2559 if you have any information.