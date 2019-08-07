Man steals emergency vehicle, pulls knife on driver

Breaking News
GRAND BAY, Ala. (WKRG) – A Jackson County fire vehicle was stolen and spotted at a home in Grand Bay Tuesday night. Sources tell News 5 an Escatawpa fire vehicle was assisting with a wreck when the driver offered the man a ride home back into Mobile County.

The man has been identified as Jesiah Rain Cady. He was arrested and booked into Mobile Metro Jail charged with Robbery.

We’re told there was some sort of altercation which led to Cady stopping at Grand Bay Church of God. We’re told Cady pulled a knife on the medic and drove off in the emergency vehicle. He ended up at a home in Grand Bay.

We’re gathering more information on this story.

