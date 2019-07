Florida has more than 7,000 lakes and ponds and over 10,000 miles of streams and rivers that are all breaming with bream. During the hottest days of the summer, some great bream fishing can be found in the shade down a slough, but you may have to try some new methods.

You said put a whole worm on and we’re going to do what is called “bottom bumping.” And that’s sort of like fishing for speckled trout with a popping cork except we’re not using a cork but we’re trying to find the fish and then once we find a few fish, we might tie up or put the anchors down?