Man shot while officers try to serve a warrant in Fort Walton Beach

Top Stories

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — An investigation is underway following an officer-involved shooting in Fort Walton Beach. Officials say the shooting happened this morning just before 5 a.m. near Robinwood Drive SW and Hollywood Drive NW. Two Fort Walton Beach police officers were trying to serve a fugitive warrant from the Tallahassee Police Department. The suspect was wanted on charges of child molestation and failing to register as a sex offender. The suspect was taken to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center to be checked out. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is handling the investigation.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories