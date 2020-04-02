Man shot while officers try to serve a warrant in Fort Walton Beach

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — An investigation is underway following an officer-involved shooting in Fort Walton Beach. Officials say the shooting happened this morning just before 5 a.m. near Robinwood Drive SW and Hollywood Drive NW. Two Fort Walton Beach police officers were trying to serve a fugitive warrant from the Tallahassee Police Department. The suspect was wanted on charges of child molestation and failing to register as a sex offender. The suspect was taken to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center to be checked out. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is handling the investigation.
LATEST STORIES:
- Coronavirus in Florida: Tampa woman self-isolating with rescue ducks
- More than cookie cutters, local business turns to making face shields
- Oklahoma hair stylists under scrutiny for working inside private homes during COVID-19 pandemic
- Safer-at-home order debate divides Tennessee governor, group of doctors
- Mother-daughter duo gifting teddy bears to lift spirits in East Texas