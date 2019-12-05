Man shot to death outside of his mother’s home in Prichard

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Prichard police are investigating a fatal shooting. It happened Wednesday night on Vestavia Street. The victim has been identified as 33-year-old Richard Lee Lucy. Investigators say Lucy was shot several times at his mother’s home. No suspect information has been given. Lucy’s death is still under investigation.
