Man shot several times on Lillian Highway in Pensacola

(WKRG) -- Alabama Sen. Doug Jones says he will not vote for any Supreme Court nominee before election day.

In a tweet published Friday, Jones said, "I will not be a party to Mitch McConnell's power grab, I will not be a party to the further erosion of the institution of the Senate, and I will not be a party to denying the people a voice in this process through the election of the next President of the United States."