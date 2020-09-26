Man shot several times on Lillian Highway in Pensacola

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WRKG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a man was shot several times near on Lillian Highway near the Myrtle Grove Villas Apartments Friday night. The victim was taken to the hospital. No word on his condition. The sheriff’s office is still investigating. It is unclear if there is a suspect in custody.

