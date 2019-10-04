Man shot on N. Ann Street in Mobile

Top Stories

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating a shooting on North Ann Street Thursday evening.

Mobile Fire-Rescue says a reported 22-year-old man was treated for a gunshot wound and transported to the hospital.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG News APP for iOSDownload the WKRG News APP for Android

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOSDownload the WKRG Weather APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories