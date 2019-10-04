Man shot on N. Ann Street in Mobile

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The sky was clear and the sun was shining Thursday evening — just how Ryan Torrens would have wanted it to be.

Torrens’s family and friends held a paddle-out ceremony for the late Navy corpsman Thursday at 5:45 p.m. Torrens was the victim of a hit-and-run on Cervantes Street in Pensacola Sept. 21.