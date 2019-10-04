Man shot on N. Ann Street in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating a shooting on North Ann Street Thursday evening.
Mobile Fire-Rescue says a reported 22-year-old man was treated for a gunshot wound and transported to the hospital.
This is a developing story.
