Man shot off St. Stephens Road, 1 injured in car crash nearby

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was shot off St. Stephen’s Road in Mobile Saturday afternoon.

Police responded to a person shot on Laurel Drive at about 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Mobile Fire-Rescue transported a man with a gunshot wound to a local hospital. His condition is unknown.

Moments later, police responded to Donald and Allison Streets, less than a mile away, to a car crash. A man was extricated from the vehicle and was treated and taken to a local hospital.

It is unknown if the two incidents are related.