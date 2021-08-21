Man shot multiple times on Overlook Road, MPD investigating

Family members started to take the girl to the hospital but an ambulance arrived and took over mid-trip, attempting lifesaving efforts. The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Getty Images)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was shot multiple times in his vehicle on Overlook Road Saturday.

Mobile police responded at about 5:18 p.m. to a call of a person shot in the area of Overlook Road and Carlisle Drive West. When officers arrived, they found a man who was shot inside his vehicle.

The police report states someone shot into the man’s vehicle multiple times and he suffered injuries to his right shoulder and right arm.

The man was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

If anyone has information, call the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211.