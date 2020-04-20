ROWLETT, Texas (AP) – Authorities in Texas say a man who hijacked a Dallas-area bus before being killed in a shootout had been wanted for questioning in the fatal stabbing of his girlfriend. Police say Ramon Thomas Villagomez took over a Dallas Area Rapid Transit bus with two people aboard on Sunday. Authorities say Villagomez was later killed in a shootout with officers. The bus driver and a passenger on the bus weren’t injured, but authorities say two officers suffered injuries that aren’t life-threatening. Police say Villagomez was wanted for questioning for the April 7 stabbing death of his girlfriend in San Antonio.
LATEST STORIES
- Pensacola police investigate suspicious death
- Colin Kaepernick donates $100K to aid communities of color amid pandemic
- Shake Shack returns $10 million emergency government loan
- Brooklyn nursing home reports 55 deaths amid the coronavirus pandemic
- Man shot, killed after hijacking public bus in Dallas