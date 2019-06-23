UPDATE: Escambia County Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect in Trenton Drive homicide

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) —

UPDATE (6/24) 4 p.m.: Jredreck Vonshia Reese is no longer wanted for homicide in this case, but the charge for possession of a weapon by a convicted felon remains.

UPDATE (6/24): Neighbors are wanting the suspect in the Trenton Drive homicide off the streets as soon as possible. On Monday morning deputies could still be seen on the street. One resident says the area has been getting worse for the past few years when it comes to crime.

“I would say if anyone is housing him, for their own good they need to turn him in, because if we don’t work together as a team and as a neighborhood, we have no survival,” She said.

She also told News Five she would like to see deputies patrolling the area more.

UPDATE (8:28 p.m.) The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has identified a suspect in Sunday morning’s homicide on Trenton Drive.

The Sheriff’s Office is searching for 31-year-old Jredreck Vonshia Reese in connection to the homicide. Reese is wanted for second-degree homicide and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Jredreck Vonshia Reese in connection with the homicide.

Family members have identified the victim in the shooting as Deil Haynes.

Family has identified the victim as Deil Haynes (right).

The sheriff’s office says the case is no longer considered domestic-related but the victim and the suspect are related.

If you have any information on Reese’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call the ECSO at 436-9620 or call Crime Stoppers at 433-STOP.

UPDATE (3:15 p.m.) The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says the man who was shot on Trenton Drive has died.

UPDATE (12:50 p.m.) The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting in Escambia County was domestic-related.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the neck.

ECSO is currently interviewing witnesses and investigating the case.

Original story

The Escambia County Sheriff’s office has confirmed a man was shot in Escambia County Sunday morning.

It happened at about 10:30 a.m. at the 1000 block of Trenton Drive.

The condition of the victim is unknown. He was transported to a local hospital.

The ECSO is on the scene right now.

This is a breaking news story. We will have more information when it becomes available.