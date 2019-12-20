Man shot by Foley officer paralyzed

UPDATE (5:14 p.m.) — Jail records show Stewart was released on bond at 3:16 p.m., about two hours after he was booked.

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The man shot by a Foley Police officer earlier this month is back in the Baldwin County Jail.

James Walker Stewart from Gulf Shores, turned himself into authorities Friday afternoon. He faces charges of assaulting an officer, resisting arrest, drug possession, and attempting to elude.

Stewart was shot twice after allegedly grabbing the officer’s gun during a fight after a traffic stop on Brinks Willis Road in Foley.

One of the bullets remains lodged in Stewart’s spine and he is now paralyzed and confined to a wheelchair.

The officer remains on administrative leave while the investigation continues.

