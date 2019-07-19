Man allegedly shoots into vehicle with child inside during custody exchange

MOBILE, Ala. (WRKG) — A man is arrested after he allegedly fired shots into a vehicle with a child inside.

Police responded to a shooting Monday afternoon at Moot and McRae Avenues. The victim stated she made arrangements to meet her child’s father, Derrick Hughes, 25, to exchange custody of the child at police headquarters.

Police say the victim and Hughes had an argument that turned violent when the suspect shattered the victim’s car window. The victim left the location and was followed by the suspect. She said when she arrived at her mother’s residence, Hughes pulled up and blocked her vehicle as she attempted to back up, then fired multiple shots at her vehicle, striking it as her child was inside.

Hughes then fled the scene. There were no reported injuries.

Police arrested Hughes on Thursday and charged him with shooting into an occupied vehicle, domestic violence third harassment and domestic violence third criminal mischief.