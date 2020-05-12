Man serenades grandmother from nursing home window

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) — During a time when nursing homes aren’t allowing visitors for fear of spreading COVID-19, family members are finding other ways to connect with their loved ones. Elizabeth Dixon Yell of Wilmer, Alabama, recorded this video of her nephew serenading to her mother, 66-year-old Patricia Dixon, from a window outside Glen Oaks Nursing Center in Lucedale, Mississippi.

Patricia Dixon, resident of Glen Oaks Nursing Center in Lucedale, Mississippi

“People really need to know home lonely the residents in nursing homes are now,” said Yell. “She’s not even allowed to leave her room, and she is paralyzed and can’t even get up and walk around the room. I can’t imagine living like that and not knowing for how long it would last.”

Patricia and John Dixon Sr. of Wilmer, married 47 years

Dalton Dixon performed the song “Go Rest High on That Mountain” for his “maw maw” in honor of her late husband, who died of cancer in November 2019. This was Patricia Dixon’s first Mother’s Day without her husband of 47 years.