Man sentenced to life for sex crimes against Stapleton Elementary student

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Michael Thomas Owen was sentenced to life for sex crimes against a Stapleton Elementary student.

Owen was convicted of two counts of first-degree sodomy, one count of sexual abuse of a child less than 12, and one count of willful abuse of a child.

Owens was sentenced to 20 years for sexual abuse of a child less than 12, 20 years for willful abuse of a child less than 18, 20 years for first-degree sodomy, and life with parole for first-degree sodomy, due to the aggravating factor that the victim was 6 years of age or younger and the defendant was 21 years of age or older at the time of the offense.

The court ruled all cases are to run concurrently.

The charges stemmed from an issue at Stapleton Elementary School. Two students approached School Resource Officer Deputy Lisa Bedgood because they believed a student was being abused.

An investigation ensued, and deputies determined Owen committed the abuse.

