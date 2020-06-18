Man sentenced to life for sex crimes against Stapleton Elementary student

Top Stories

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Michael Thomas Owen was sentenced to life for sex crimes against a Stapleton Elementary student.

Owen was convicted of two counts of first-degree sodomy, one count of sexual abuse of a child less than 12, and one count of willful abuse of a child.

Owens was sentenced to 20 years for sexual abuse of a child less than 12, 20 years for willful abuse of a child less than 18, 20 years for first-degree sodomy, and life with parole for first-degree sodomy, due to the aggravating factor that the victim was 6 years of age or younger and the defendant was 21 years of age or older at the time of the offense.

The court ruled all cases are to run concurrently.

The charges stemmed from an issue at Stapleton Elementary School. Two students approached School Resource Officer Deputy Lisa Bedgood because they believed a student was being abused.

An investigation ensued, and deputies determined Owen committed the abuse.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories