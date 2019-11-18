Man sentenced to death for murder of Santa Rosa County inmate

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A man accused of killing his cellmate at the Santa Rosa Correctional Institution was sentenced to death Friday, the state attorney’s office announced Monday.

Bill Eddins, State Attorney for the First Judicial Circuit of Florida, announced Rocky Ali Beamon was sentenced to death by Judge Darlene Dickey on the charge of first-degree murder.

The state says Beamon killed his cellmate, Nicholas Anderson, on January 22, 2017. Beamon bound Anderson, strangled him in their cell, and used a homemade weapon to cut his neck.

The state attorney’s office says Beamon was already serving a life sentence for a 2005 Hillsborough County murder case.

Earlier this year, Beamon was also sentenced to death for the 2012 killing of another inmate at the Appalachian Correctional Institute in Jackson County, Florida.

LATEST STORIES