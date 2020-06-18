Man sentenced to 28 years for 2016 murder along I-65

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was sentenced to 28 years for a murder that happened along I-65 in 2016.
A jury found Joseph Ryan Carter guilty of murder earlier this year for the fatal shooting of Joe Nathan Thomas in the back of the head on November 10, 2016, on Interstate 65 between Creola and Stockton.
A witness told officials that she had been in a vehicle with Thomas and Carter earlier that night. She says that when the two men stepped out of the car, she heard a shot and saw Thomas fall to the ground.
