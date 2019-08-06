Man sentenced for posing as a girl, cyber-stalking Mobile high school student

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A North Carolina man was sentenced to 5 years in prison for cyber-stalking a Mary G. Montgomery High School student. It all started with that student’s mother posting a dress for sale on Facebook Market place.

Investigators say Garnett James, Lloyd Jr., 48, of Morganton North Carolina created a fake Facebook account. The account claimed he was a young female. The mother thought the contact was suspicious and called the FBI.

According to a press release, “the same day, another mother contacted the FBI concerned that her daughter had received a friend request from Taylor Smiths and that she was inquiring about a dress for sale. The mother gave the FBI permission to assume her daughter’s Facebook account.”



Investigator say Lloyd asked for pictures of the dress, then things got creepy. Lloyd asked for the girl to wear the dress in specific poses, “claiming that he was considering wearing them for a pageant. He then asked for certain voyeur type photos and offered to pay $700 for them. The undercover agent refused to send additional photos and Lloyd said he would contact her friends and family and “destroy her good girl status.””

The FBI says Lloyd then later claimed that he had edited other pictures to make it look like she was topless, threatening to send them to her family, he also demanded that she respond only with “Yes, Master” or “No, Master.”FBI agents tracked the messages to Lloyd in Morganton, North Carolina.



Lloyd has three convictions for sexual battery and one conviction for breaking and entering into a sorority house in Charlottesville, Virginia. The U.S. Attorney told the judge, “the true nature of the charged crime reflected dangerous predatory behavior and that the defendant should be sentenced to the statutory maximum sentence and be required to register as a Sex Offender.”



According to a the release, the victim “told the court that she was now afraid to practice her running events unless she was accompanied by coaches or friends. The mother stated that her daughter frequently had anxiety about attending public events and that the entire family was now extremely cautious of strangers. They both stated that they intended to be advocates for victims of these crimes and to spread the word for education of the dangers of the internet.”

The judge sentenced the defendant to 60 months imprisonment followed by three years of supervised release. He is also required to register as a sex offender.