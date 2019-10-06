Man says noose hanging from tree in Clarke County

CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Near the Clarke County and Monroe County lines is a park overlooking the Claiborne Lock and Dam.

A resident there says he and his friends were riding ATVs when they came across a noose hanging from a tree in the public area. This was near the Silver Creek area in Clarke County.

“That park is public and families of all races use it all the time,” says Rod Davis, Sr.

The photo, which shows the rope hanging from a tree, was taken Saturday afternoon. Davis is unsure why it was hanging there, but he is hoping it’s not for the wrong reasons.

“It was several kids with us that had to witness the ugly truth of our history,” he said.

We’ve reached out to the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office to find out if they’ve received any complaints over the weekend.

