Man saves 87-year-old father from strong rip current, both grateful to be alive

MOBILE, Ala.(WKRG)- What started as a nice day at the beach turned into a terrifying moment for Paul Collin’s and his 87-year-old father.

“He was floating and swimming just like he always does- but the seas got rougher and rougher. He’s a great swimmer, ” Paul said.

He was on the beach when he noticed his father was in trouble. A couple nearby lent him a boogie board and he immediately went in the water to save him.

“Battled the waves to even get out there and I would yell ‘dad dad!’ and he would tell ‘pa’! And I finally got to him and I realized I was out of breath,” Paul expressed.

His father was in the water for 30 minutes before he made it to him. They drifted a fourth mile offshore before Escambia County Rescue brought them ashore.

“There were many times I had a sinking feeling in my stomach that I was going to loose my dad that day, ” Paul said.

Paul and his father made it out with no injuries and will always look for rip currents before entering the water.