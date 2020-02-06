Man runs from deputies, search underway near Summerdale

SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office tells News 5 they are currently searching an area near Summerdale for a man who fled a traffic stop Thursday morning.

The concentration area is near County Road 28 and Mikkelson Road. We’re told a K9 is involved in the search.

We have a crew headed to the area and we will provide more details as we get them.

