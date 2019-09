BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) – A Bay Minette man is behind bars after running from police Saturday night.

Bay Minette Police say Cornelius Cordale Thomas ran from police during a traffic stop.

According to police, Thomas attempted to run or flee after he was handcuffed. He was the passenger in a vehicle stopped for a traffic violation. We’re told he had outstanding traffic warrants.

He was booked into Baldwin County Jail.