Man pleads guilty to trafficking meth, gets life sentence

Jeremy Brock

Jeremy Brock

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County District Attorney tweeted on Monday afternoon saying Jeremy Brock pleaded guilty to trafficking methamphetamine, theft of property, possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful distribution of a controlled substance.

The DA’s Office says Brock was sentenced to life in prison for the trafficking charge and time served for all the other charges.

