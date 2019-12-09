Man pleads guilty to trafficking meth, gets life sentence

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County District Attorney tweeted on Monday afternoon saying Jeremy Brock pleaded guilty to trafficking methamphetamine, theft of property, possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful distribution of a controlled substance.
The DA’s Office says Brock was sentenced to life in prison for the trafficking charge and time served for all the other charges.
