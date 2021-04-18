Man murders girlfriend and shoots 4-year-old, kills self after police pursuit

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Weaver Police Department reported Saturday that a man led police on a high-speed pursuit after killing his girlfriend and shooting her 4-year-old child before ending his own life at the end of the chase.

Alex L. Haynes, 21, confessed to his mother that he had killed his girlfriend. After the call, his mother contacted police and requested them to perform a welfare check at the Jacksonville residence.

Upon arriving, officers discovered what appeared to be a forced entry of a window on the rear door of the house. Inside, they found the deceased body of Katlynn M. Jones. The 24-year-old had been shot and stabbed numerous times.

Officers also found Jones’s 4-year-old son with a gunshot wound to the head. The boy was in critical condition and transported to UAB Hospital.

A short time later, Haynes was located by the Anniston Police Department. A high-speed chase ensued. The Oxford Police Department took over the pursuit as it crossed over into the Oxford area.

The chase ended in a Talladega County field where Haynes shot himself. He later died as a result of the self-inflicted injury.

No officers were injured during the pursuit.

Investigators are still working to identify a motive for this crime.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.