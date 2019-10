Mobile, Ala. — A 31-year-old man from Walnut Hill, Fl. was killed in a single-vehicle accident in Escambia County.

It happened at about 7 o’clock on Monday evening on Pine Forest Road. Florida State Troopers say Clayton Joseph Cagle was driving a 1999 GMC Yukon when he lost control and hit a tree.

Cagle was pronounced dead at the scene. A minor who was a passenger was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Atmore and reunited with family.