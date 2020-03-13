Man killed in early morning crash in Escambia County, Florida

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 66-year-old man has died following an overnight crash in Escambia County, Florida. According to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol, Larry Cooper was riding a bicycle along Pace Boulevard near the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue. A passenger tour bus was passing through a green light at the intersection when Cooper collided with the bus. Cooper was killed by the impact. There were no passengers on the bus at the time of the crash.
