Man killed in Conecuh County crash

UNEDITED PRESS RELEASE FROM ALEA:
EVERGREEN POST — A single-vehicle crash at approximately 11:05 p.m. Thursday, March 25, has claimed a life in Conecuh County. Rolando Rivera, 39, of Belle Glade, Fla., was killed when the 2006 Honda Civic he was driving left the roadway, struck a concrete barrier and overturned. Rivera was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. The crash occurred on Interstate 65 near the 93 mile marker, three miles south of Evergreen. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.