Man killed in Conecuh County crash over the weekend

CONECUH COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was killed Saturday in a crash on U.S. 84 near Repton.

Alabama State Troopers said 43-year-old Terry Landers of Des Moines, Iowa when his car collided with a tractor-trailer.

The crash happened just before noon Saturday at the 88.9 mile marker, troopers said.

Landers was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the tractor-trailer, 31-year-old Michael Thomas of Pine Hill, Alabama, was injured and taken to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola.

Troopers are investigating the cause of the crash.

