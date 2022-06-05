MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A Mobile man is dead following a bicycle crash on Saturday.
According to a news release from the Mobile Police Department:
|“On Saturday, June 4, 2022 at approximately 4:00 P.M. police responded to Cottage Hill Road near Hawthorne Drive in reference to a traffic crash involving a vehicle and bicyclist. 78 year old black male William Griffin Jr. was traveling in the center lane on a bicycle. Mr. Griffin crossed the eastbound lane where he was struck. Mr. Griffin was pronounced deceased on the scene. This investigation is ongoing.”