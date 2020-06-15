Man killed in Bayou Texar boating accident, boater charged with BUI

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was arrested Sunday after investigators say he hit and killed a man with a boat while boating under the influence.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is investigating the fatal boating accident.

FWC says Walker James O’Connor, 26, was driving an 18-foot Four Winns boat in Bayou Texar in Pensacola at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday when he hit 25-year-old Brandon Harmon. Harmon was in the water after wakeboarding and was waiting to be picked up.

Harmon died on the scene, according to FWC.

O’Connor failed several sobriety tests, an FWC arrest report said. He was booked into the Escambia County jail at about 2:45 a.m. He was released about eight hours later after posting $1,000 bail.

The investigation is ongoing.

LATEST STORIES