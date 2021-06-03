Man in critical condition after hit-and-run on W. Fairfield Drive.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A cyclist is in critical condition this morning following an overnight hit and run crash in Escambia County, Florida.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the man was hit while riding his bike on West Fairfield Drive near North W Street just after 10:30 Wedensday night.

After hitting the man, the driver in a maroon Ford Escape sped off down West Fairfield Drive.

Troopers say the SUV has damage to the front left side.

If you have any information, contact the Florida Highway Patrol or Gulf Coast Crime Stoppers