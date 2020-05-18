Man hit by car, killed crossing highway in motorized wheelchair

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 60-year-old man has died following a crash in Escambia County. According to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol, the victim was crossing Kenmore Road in a motorized wheelchair. He was struck by a man driving along Highway 29. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. No other information has been released.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories

Trending Stories