Man hit by car, killed crossing highway in motorized wheelchair

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) -- The court system is not known for moving fast and while these new procedures may slow things down even more, it may be better than a complete standstill. Starting this morning, in-person hearings for traffic, drug, probation, and child custody cases will resume. However, no jury trials will resume just yet.

Additional restrictions for access to the buildings may include medical screenings at the security checkpoints. Masks will be allowed and 6-foot social distancing will be required. You may also be required to wait for your appearance before a judge in the parking lot. Only the people involved in the case will be allowed inside courthouse buildings.