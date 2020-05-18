Man hit by car, killed crossing highway in motorized wheelchair

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 60-year-old man has died following a crash in Escambia County. According to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol, the victim was crossing Kenmore Road in a motorized wheelchair. He was struck by a man driving along Highway 29. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. No other information has been released.
