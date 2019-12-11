Man hit by car along Highway 90 in Santa Rosa County

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officers with the Florida Highway Patrol are investigating a pedestrian crash in Santa Rosa County. According to a report from FHP, a man was hit by a truck last night near Highway 90 and South Airport Road.

The crash happened around midnight. According to the report, Larry Bass was walking inside the westbound lanes when he was hit. Bass was taken to Sacred Heart Hospital in serious condition. The driver has been identified as Jay Lane of Pace.

