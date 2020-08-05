Man goes into cardiac arrest after being struck by car

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 35-year-old man went into cardiac arrest after he was hit by a car on Springdale Boulevard between Dauphin Street and East I-65 Service Road.

The man was transported to the hospital. His condition is not known at this time.

News 5 is working to gather more details.

