Man found guilty of raping, carjacking woman in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Joshua Edwards has been found guilty on all four counts: one count kidnapping, one count sexual battery and two counts of carjacking.

Edwards is a member of the Aryan Brotherhood, which is a violent white supremacist gang.

Edwards’ victim was a black woman, according to the arrest report. She was pumping gas at the Circle K at Jackson Street and New Warrington Road when Edwards pulled a pistol and made her get in the car and drive, according to deputies.

Edwards at times changed places with the victim and drove them into Lillian, Ala., then back into Escambia County, Fla. The report states Edwards was doing Ecstasy during the drive. The report also says he held a gun to the victim’s head and forced her to take narcotics.

The victim says Edwards took her to Bill Dixon Park and raped her repeatedly at gunpoint. At one point while at the park, the victim says Edwards tried to drive the car through a wooded area, but the car stopped working.

Edwards then made the victim walk with him as they looked for another vehicle. The two walked to Fenceline Road, where the report says Edwards approached a second woman outside her home and told her he needed a ride to the store because his car had broken down at the park. The report states Edwards pulled out the gun and ordered the woman to hand over her keys. He then drove off leaving the two women together.

The second carjacking victim let the other woman into her home, where they called 911.

News 5 spoke to the mother of the second carjacking victim. Mary Staples described the conversation they had with the woman who had been raped.

“She was pretty controlled until she stepped inside and then she fell apart and cried for about 45 minutes hardly able to speak,” Staples said. “She said that he had raped her and that he had taken her car.”

A few hours after the abductions were reported, deputies captured Edwards behind a shopping center near the Walmart on Blue Angel Parkway. The arrest report says deputies found a Kel-Tec 9mm pistol in the area where they arrested Edwards.

