Man found guilty of murder for 2018 gas station shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Laderrick Hopson was found guilty of murder for the shooting death of Rodney Martin at a gas station in Prichard in 2018.

In February 2018, the Mobile District Attorney’s Office says Hopson shot Rodney Martin six times at the Energize gas station in Prichard.

“The guilty verdict returned today is about justice and closure for the mother, daughter, son, and numerous other family and friends who lost the victim Rodney Martin at such a young age. Today also marks a giant leap forward in our community’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, as a Mobile County Jury has returned a guilty verdict in a murder trial for the first time this year. As tragic and senseless as this murder was, today has been a great day for the Martin family and our community.”

Assistant District Attorney Coy Morgan

