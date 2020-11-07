MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead on Downtowner Boulevard on on Friday afternoon.
According to a press release from the Mobile Police P.I.O.:
On Friday, November 6, 2020 at approximately 2:43 p.m., police responded to the 900 block of Downtowner Boulevard in reference to one down inside an apartment. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim who was deceased. Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that the deceased was murdered.
The male victim was identified as 22-year-old Vincent Wilson.
Wilson was pronounced deceased by medical personnel.
This is an active homicide investigation.
LATEST STORIES:
- NOPD’s National Ethical Police Training Program
- Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Warning issued for South Florida as Eta approaches
- Fear of mutated mink coronavirus has northern Denmark in lockdown
- Man found dead on Downtowner Boulevard; homicide investigation underway
- Progressive groups plan post-election rallies in Mobile and Pensacola Saturday