Man found dead on Downtowner Boulevard; homicide investigation underway

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead on Downtowner Boulevard on on Friday afternoon.

According to a press release from the Mobile Police P.I.O.:

On Friday, November 6, 2020 at approximately 2:43 p.m., police responded to the 900 block of Downtowner Boulevard in reference to one down inside an apartment. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim who was deceased. Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that the deceased was murdered. The male victim was identified as 22-year-old Vincent Wilson. Wilson was pronounced deceased by medical personnel. This is an active homicide investigation.

