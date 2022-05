FORT MORGAN, Ala. (WKRG) – A man is dead after he drowned while snorkeling in Fort Morgan.

Fort Morgan Fire-Rescue says they were called out to an area of beach near Our Road around 6:45 p.m. Saturday evening for a distressed swimmer.

When they arrived on scene, they pulled a man from the water who was wearing a snorkeling mask that was full of water.



The man’s name has not yet been released.