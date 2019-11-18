Man dies in crash with forklift at Florida beach

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) – Authorities say a man was killed in a crash with a forklift in a popular Florida beach.

The South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports the man was driving a black Mercedes convertible south on a busy road when he collided with a forklift on Sunday. Witnesses told the newspaper the vehicle’s long forks were sticking out into oncoming traffic.

The forklift driver initially left the scene to a nearby construction site before returning and cooperating with authorities.

Police have not released the identities of the drive or the forklift worker.

Area residents said the intersection near Las Olas Beach in Fort Lauderdale is dangerous and needs a traffic light. Near the crash site, there are many restaurants, bars and hotels that beachgoers frequent.

Information from: Sun Sentinel , http://www.sun-sentinel.com/

