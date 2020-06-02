Man dies from injuries after jet ski accident in Orange Beach

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) – A man involved in a jet ski accident on May 15 has died from his injuries, according to a Facebook page updating his progress.
Brent Bradshaw was riding a jet ski when an accident occurred near Barber Marina in Orange Beach. He was flown to an area hospital for treatment.
Bradshaw had been in the hospital since May 15.
