JAY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 68-year-old man is dead following an early morning crash in Santa Rosa county.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 3:30 Monday morning.

Troopers say the man was driving his red Ford pickup truck northbound on Morristown road when he traveled off the roadway and went airborne after driving into a ditch.

The truck then slammed into a tree and the man was ejected.

He was pronounced dead on scene by EMS.

The crash is still under investigation.