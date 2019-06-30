Man cycling 3,000 miles to raise awareness for K9s for Warriors

Rolling with Jax Facebook page

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man cycling across the country is riding through Alabama to raise awareness for K9s for Warriors.

John Tate and his dog, Jax, are traveling by bike from Oregon to Florida to draw attention to K9s for Warriors and raise money for the cause. The charitable organization “provides service dogs to military veterans suffering from PTSD, traumatic brain injury and/or military sexual trauma. They provide the vets with a service canine, equipment, training, certification, seminars, legal instruction, veterinary care, housing, home cooked meals, unconditional love and listening, and a lifetime of wrap-around services.” The services are free for veterans.

Turn it up! #rollingwithjax #k9sforwarriors #cyclingwithdogs #bicycletouring #veterans #servicedog

Posted by Rolling with Jax on Sunday, June 30, 2019

“Rolling with Jax” made it to Alabama on Sunday. You can follow their journey on his Facebook page and the map of their route here.

