Man crashes into parked SUV, causes fire

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) -- Opening statements are set to begin this morning in the Donald Hartung trial around 9am CST.

Hartung is accused of killing his mother and two half-brothers in 2015. The bodies of Bonnie Smith, John, and R.T. were found inside their on on Deerfield Drive in Pensacola in 2015. At the time of the murders, Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan initially believed the crime was motivated by witchcraft. Investigators have since debunked that claim. Family members believe Hartung's motive was money.