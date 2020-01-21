Man crashes into parked SUV, causes fire

NAVARRE, Fla. (WKRG) — An investigation is underway after a man crashes into a parked RV in Navarre. According to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol, 29-year-old Xavier Aguiar crashed his BMW into the parked RV which caused a fire. That fire quickly spread to three other parked RV’s. The fire also destroyed two boats. The driver was not being pursued by police. Aguiar was sent to Fort Walton Beach medical center with serious injuries.

