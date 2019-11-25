FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – Foley Police say they were working a call on Sunday when a vehicle crashed in front of a home. The driver of that vehicle fled the scene of the wreck and is believed to have stolen a truck that was parked nearby.
Police tell News 5 this happened near Highway 98 and Pecan Street.
A farmer reported his truck was stolen nearby from a cotton field at N. Juniper Street and E. Berry Avenue.
Police are still looking for the suspect as of Monday morning. A K9 was brought in to search the area on Sunday.
The truck is an F250 with a large toolbox.
LATEST STORIES
- Digital Original: Arkansas’s oldest WWII veteran receives a commemorative medal
- Man crashes car, runs from police, steals farmer’s truck
- SkyBridge hosting ‘Lights Over Gatlinburg’ event
- Ice Skating at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum Opening November 26th
- Shop local: Gov. Ivey proclaims November 30 as Small Business Saturday