Man crashes car, runs from police, steals farmer’s truck

Top Stories

by: Blake Brown

Posted: / Updated:

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – Foley Police say they were working a call on Sunday when a vehicle crashed in front of a home. The driver of that vehicle fled the scene of the wreck and is believed to have stolen a truck that was parked nearby.

Police tell News 5 this happened near Highway 98 and Pecan Street.

A farmer reported his truck was stolen nearby from a cotton field at N. Juniper Street and E. Berry Avenue.

Police are still looking for the suspect as of Monday morning. A K9 was brought in to search the area on Sunday.

The truck is an F250 with a large toolbox.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories