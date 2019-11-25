Man crashes car, runs from police, steals farmer’s truck

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – Foley Police say they were working a call on Sunday when a vehicle crashed in front of a home. The driver of that vehicle fled the scene of the wreck and is believed to have stolen a truck that was parked nearby.

Police tell News 5 this happened near Highway 98 and Pecan Street.

A farmer reported his truck was stolen nearby from a cotton field at N. Juniper Street and E. Berry Avenue.

Police are still looking for the suspect as of Monday morning. A K9 was brought in to search the area on Sunday.

The truck is an F250 with a large toolbox.

